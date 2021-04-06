The Fountain of Life Church announces its Annual Word Explosion Conference | April 12th- 18th

THE FOUNTAIN OF LIFE CHURCH WORD EXPLOSION CONFERENCE 2021 IS HERE! APRIL 12TH – 18TH 2021

The 20th edition of the annual Word Explosion Conference by The Fountain of Life Church is here and it promises to be life-changing.

#WEC2021 holds from Monday, April 12th, 2021 to Sunday, April 18th, 2021, with the theme: Possessing Your Possession.

This year’s conference will be held strictly online via Fountain TV on YouTube from Monday, April 12th, 2021 – Friday, April 16th, 2021 at 6 pm daily, with an onsite morning session on Thursday, April 15th at 9 o’clock, and rounded off onsite at The Fountain of Life Church main auditorium, Ilupeju on Sunday, April 18th, 2021.

As always, anointed men of God have been invited to deliver the Word. Amongst them are Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. George Adegboye, Bishop Harold Ray, Pastor Tunde Bolanta, Pastor Andy Osakwe, and, of course, the hosts— Pastors Taiwo & Nomthi Odukoya.

Conference details:

Date: Monday, April 12th -Sunday, April 18th, 2021

Time: 6 pm Online (Monday – Friday)

9 am Onsite & Online (Thursday)

7am & 10am Onsite & Online (Sunday)

Venue: The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium. 12, Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

#WEC2021 is going to mark a turning point in your life as you receive the life-changing Word, prophetic declarations, and supernatural insights from anointed ministers of God.

Are you ready to possess your possession? Registration is FREE.

To attend this Life-Changing Event, Register Now!

