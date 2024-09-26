Conversations on Financial Independence to Celebrating Economic Progress: See Photos from the #HerMoneyHerPower Launch

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign launch event on Saturday, September 28, may have come and gone, but we’re still basking in the joyful memories it left behind. From important conversations about women’s economic power, captivating music performances, a moving poetry session, the event was a gathering of exceptionally brilliant people and a masterclass in celebrating women’s financial independence and economic progress.

The enlightening conversations led by award-winning filmmaker – Funke Akindele, CEO of BellaNaija – Uche Pedro, Founder of The She Tank – Blessing Omakwu, and Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice – Dr Busola Tejumola were nothing short of inspiring.

Funke Akindele, in a conversation with Ebuka about the role of media and entertainment in women’s economic power, said:

“I am a feminist when it comes to women being financially independent, encouraging women to believe in themselves, to stand alone to do things on their own without depending on any other person. Anytime or anywhere you call me to speak on financial independence for women, women believing in themselves and standing on their own, I will always raise my hands even if it is free of charge. When I was approached, I was like ‘Oh this is really good. Women’s economic power is very important for me as a filmmaker. Having my money, I can decide this is the kind of content I want to churn out, this is how I want my stories to resonate with me. So when I got the call, I knew this will be an opportunity for them to hear from me. I’m a role model to a lot of young ladies out there. They’ve seen me break records three consecutively times breaking record. So when Funke speaks to them, they want to listen.”

In Blessing Omakwu’s welcome speech, she shed the light on the distinction between women empowerment and women economic power and the need to have conversations such as this:

I’m very particular about the distinction between empowerment and economic power. We talk a lot about women having empowerment, which for me is defined as access – you get to go to school; you get to have a job; you may even get elected. But what happens when you get a job and you are not treated in the same way that your male colleagues are, or your voice isn’t heard and you’re not compensated equally for the same work that peers do? What happens when you’re a leader and you go into the boardroom, you have a seat at the table but you actually don’t have a voice, or if that voice is heard but not respected? What happens when you’re a businessperson and you have a business but you can’t get access to credit in the way that your male peers can. This campaign is about how do we begin to change this narrative. For systems to change, cultures have to change. For cultures to change, norms have to change. For norms to change, mindsets have to change. And for mindsets to change, we have to first of all have conversations and be on the same page.

