BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE





A Snacking Adventure

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: A87/88 Rivers Plaza (Upstairs) Tradefair International Market, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki

RSVP: HERE



Dance Workout and Yoga

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 7 AM

Venue: Kofunjo Dance & Gymnastic Institute, Ajah

RSVP: HERE

Shakara SZN

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024



Sweat Therapy Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 10 PM

Venue: NEXTHOUGHT CREATIVE HUB

RSVP: HERE



Wind Into Wellness

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: BICS Garden & Boat Club, B20 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE



Emerging Trends in XR and Virtual Tours

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE



NOMAD Theatre – The Pretty Ones

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: 134 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.