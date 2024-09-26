BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE



A Snacking Adventure 

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: A87/88 Rivers Plaza (Upstairs) Tradefair International Market, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE


Dance Workout and  Yoga

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 7 AM
Venue: Kofunjo Dance & Gymnastic Institute, Ajah
RSVP: HERE

Shakara SZN

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 16 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Victoria Island

RSVP: HERE
Cocktails and Runway 

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Time Oak Roof Top- 12, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Sweat Therapy

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 10 PM
Venue: NEXTHOUGHT CREATIVE HUB
RSVP: HERE


Wind Into Wellness

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: BICS Garden & Boat Club, B20 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE


Emerging Trends in XR and Virtual Tours 

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE


NOMAD Theatre – The Pretty Ones

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: 134 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

