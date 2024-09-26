Onga Rewards More Winners in “Taste the Millions” Promo – Next Draw Awaits!

Patricia Eziashi Ihioma, a consumer from Lagos State, was rewarded with N1M at the Onga Week 2 raffle draw held in Lagos on Friday, 20th September.

During the raffle draw, Patricia Eziashi Ihioma confirmed that she participated in the ongoing “Onga Taste the Millions” promotion and said,

‘’I am really surprised by this great news, thanks Onga for the cash gift’’.

Arike Nwachukwu, National Key Account Manager, Promasidor Nigeria said while speaking at the event,

“We are thrilled by the positive response to the ongoing promo nationwide. There are still many more opportunities for our consumers to win big throughout September and October 2024. This promo is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers. ‘To qualify for the Onga Taste the Millions promo, existing and new customers are required to buy one pack of Onga Beef or Chicken 90 cubes pack or two packs of Onga Beef or Chicken 50 cubes pack, and exchange the empty pack(s) for a scratch card at the collection centre closest to them; scratch the card to reveal a unique code; send in the unique code to 1393 to submit their entry and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Weekly draws will continue until the promo ends in October 2024, with exciting prizes still to be won’’.

Representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Lottery and Regulatory Commission and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority were present at the event to monitor and ensure transparency of the raffle draw process.

The Onga Taste the Millions promo is part of Onga’s 10th-anniversary celebration and aims to reward loyal consumers with cash and prizes worth N250 million.

Olawande Meyungbo, Media and Equity Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, in his remark, thanked everyone who participated in the live draw. He said,

‘’ We encourage our consumers to continue participating in the promo. The excitement continues as we approach the coming weeks.”

Follow Onga on social media (IG:@onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria, TikTok: Onga.Nigeria) for a glimpse into the amazing experience.

Website: www.ongamillionspromo.com

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a range of products including Onga seasoning, Cowbell dairy products and beverages, Loya and Miksi dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco cocoa beverage, and Kremela, serving consumers across the country.

