The Official Trailer for “A Sunday Affair” starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

The latest trailer for “A Sunday Affair,” starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande, and Oris Erhuero, is here.

The Netflix and EbonyLife film written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, follows the story of two best friends, Uche (Nse Ikpe-Etim) and Toyin (Dakore Egbuson-Akande), who fall in love with Sunday (Oris Erhuero), a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. A love triangle develops, with each woman not realizing she is dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem: who does he choose? This entanglement comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

The new intense trailer shows more about Uche and Toyin’s different relationships with Sunday, Toyin revealing she has cancer, and how hard it is for Sunday to choose who he really wants to be with because he loves both of them.

It also stars Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

The film premieres on Netflix on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Watch the trailer below: