The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Koko Kalango's guests on "Colours of Life" share their stories of loss and resilience

Forgiveness, Family, Love, Hurt and Therapy - Ms DSF tells it all on #WithChude

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh’s Cheat Meal Strategy

Chigurl talks newness & putting herself first on Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

Watch the trailer for REDTV's series "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

Watch: Denrele talks about his childhood, heartbreak & career on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House”

Bukie Akinmade & Tolani are the latest guests on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Published

44 mins ago

 on

The latest trailer for “A Sunday Affair,” starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande, and Oris Erhuero, is here.

The Netflix and EbonyLife film written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and directed by Walter Taylaur, follows the story of two best friends, Uche (Nse Ikpe-Etim) and Toyin (Dakore Egbuson-Akande), who fall in love with Sunday (Oris Erhuero), a charming yet flawed eligible bachelor caught up in an unenviable dilemma. A love triangle develops, with each woman not realizing she is dating the same man. However, Sunday has a problem: who does he choose? This entanglement comes to a very unexpected crescendo.

The new intense trailer shows more about Uche and Toyin’s different relationships with Sunday, Toyin revealing she has cancer, and how hard it is for Sunday to choose who he really wants to be with because he loves both of them.

It also stars Alexx Ekubo, Uzor Osimpkpa, Chris Iheuwa, and Hilda Dokubo.

The film premieres on Netflix on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

Watch the trailer below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
