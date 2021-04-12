Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

The 74th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony took place over the weekend to honour the best of the best in feature performances, editing, directing, and other categories.

Nominees were selected virtually, of course, via live streaming from the Royal Albert Hall.

Nigerian-British actress Bukky Bakray secured the win for the Rising Star Award, beating out Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Conrad Khan. “Thank you for voting for me,” Bakray tweeted Monday morning. “I wish I could look you all in the eye and give thanks. Big shout out to the [Rocks] Fam. This is us.”

Thank you for voting for me, I wish I could look you all in the eye and give thanks. Big shout out to the rocks Fam. This is us. @amprlondon @RocksTheFilm @gregwilliamsphotography pic.twitter.com/L1p27x4gWw — bukky bakray (@Bbukkx) April 12, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Fred Hampton in the Shaka King-directed “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Also, British film director Remi Weekes secured the win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Netflix thriller film, “His House” which stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu.

Best Film

Nomadland – WINNER

The Father

The Mauritanian

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland – WINNER

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Director

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao – WINNER

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray – WINNER

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Promising Young Woman – WINNER

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Rocks

Saint Maud

Original Score

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – WINNER

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News Of The World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Documentary

My Octopus Teacher – WINNER

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) – WINNER

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah – WINNER

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell – WINNER

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari – WINNER

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Cinematography

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards – WINNER

Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round – WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Editing

Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen – WINNER

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Adapted Screenplay

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – WINNER

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Animated Film

Soul – WINNER

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Sound

Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc – WINNER

Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley – WINNER

Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

British Short Animation

The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf – WINNER

The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

The Present, Farah Nabulsi – WINNER

Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman

Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy

Production Design

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER

The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal – WINNER

The Dig, Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio, Mark Coulier

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth – WINNER

Ammonite, Michael O’connor

The Dig, Alice Babidge

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Casting

Rocks, Lucy Pardee – WINNER

Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel

Minari, Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Photo Credit: bukkybakray9