Movies & TV
Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs
The 74th annual British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony took place over the weekend to honour the best of the best in feature performances, editing, directing, and other categories.
Nominees were selected virtually, of course, via live streaming from the Royal Albert Hall.
Nigerian-British actress Bukky Bakray secured the win for the Rising Star Award, beating out Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Conrad Khan. “Thank you for voting for me,” Bakray tweeted Monday morning. “I wish I could look you all in the eye and give thanks. Big shout out to the [Rocks] Fam. This is us.”
Thank you for voting for me, I wish I could look you all in the eye and give thanks. Big shout out to the rocks Fam. This is us. @amprlondon @RocksTheFilm
@gregwilliamsphotography pic.twitter.com/L1p27x4gWw
— bukky bakray (@Bbukkx) April 12, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal as Fred Hampton in the Shaka King-directed “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
Also, British film director Remi Weekes secured the win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Netflix thriller film, “His House” which stars Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu.
Best Film
Nomadland – WINNER
The Father
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland – WINNER
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father – WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Director
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao – WINNER
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Rising Star
Bukky Bakray – WINNER
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu
Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman – WINNER
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint Maud
Original Score
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – WINNER
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News Of The World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Documentary
My Octopus Teacher – WINNER
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social Dilemma
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director) – WINNER
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah – WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell – WINNER
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari – WINNER
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Cinematography
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards – WINNER
Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round – WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Editing
Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen – WINNER
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Adapted Screenplay
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – WINNER
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Animated Film
Soul – WINNER
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Sound
Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc – WINNER
Greyhound, Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special Visual Effects
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley – WINNER
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
British Short Animation
The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf – WINNER
The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
The Present, Farah Nabulsi – WINNER
Eyelash, Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman
Lizard, Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break, John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy, Ghada Eldemellawy
Production Design
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – WINNER
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Makeup & Hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal – WINNER
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth – WINNER
Ammonite, Michael O’connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Casting
Rocks, Lucy Pardee – WINNER
Calm with Horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Minari, Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Photo Credit: bukkybakray9