Nick Cannon Has Not One But Two Boys On The Way

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nick Cannon has not one, but two, little ones on the way.

He and his partner Abby De La Rosa are expecting twin boys. Abby announced on Sunday, along with portraits from her latest maternity photoshoot in which he appeared shirtless.

The beautiful announcement came with the caption,

Our dearest sons – my miracle babies,

Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both

Cannon welcomed his fourth child in December 2020. He and Brittany Bell have a three-year-old son named Golden. He also co-parents his 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Congratulations Nick!

Photo Credit: hiabbydelarosa

