Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

In this episode, Bensoul is on a roll, but he wants to rest, so he returns to his roots to see his first love. Savara and Yvonne are at a lavish staycation destination but Savara can’t stay off his phone. Nviiri takes on a restoration projection.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch episode 4 of “Sol Family” below: