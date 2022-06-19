New Video: Honeydrop – Sample

Connect with us

5 hours ago

Santabella Music Empire has released the music video to Honeydrop‘s trending single “Sample“.

“Sample” is a smooth blend of afro-pop fusion with the amapiano sound produced by Tobss, an addictive jam which has been enjoying massive airplay and presence on TikTok (#SampleHoneydropChallenge) with over 600K streams across all platforms in its first week of release.

The visuals shot in the city of Lagos by Director Harlexis is a colourful dance video which is certain to get you glued and singing along from the beginning till the end.

Watch the video below:

