New Music: Flagboy - Thinkin

New Video: Honeydrop - Sample

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

Jayjigi & Dozzybeat team up on new single “Obi Cubana”

New Music + Video: CKay feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza - Watawi

Chris Brown teams up with Wizkid for New Single “Call Me Everyday”

Aww…So Sweet! Listen to Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's Love Song "I Do"

Lyric Video: Judikay - One For Me

Davido is Bringing Africa to America with his Tour | Watch him on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Tiwa Savage is Lighting up the Stages and giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her Water and Garri Tour

New Music: Flagboy – Thinkin

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Talented singer, Flagboy will be releasing his body of work titled “Life” later this month.

The EP featuring production credits from producers Spellz and Freshy will be looking to compete for national attention with the best of sounds out there.

The singer has so far shown glimpses of his talent with his debut single enjoying positive reviews. The single “Thinkin” has continued to amass favourable airplay and gathered good reception from fans. The single has since transitioned Flagboy’s career positively and the result of that is his forthcoming new EP.

The laid-back teenager likes to talk about money, women, life and good living and this has attracted young folks to his messaging. The dream is to get global recognition and for Flagboy, this is just the beginning.

Stream the single here.

