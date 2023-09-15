Uzo Aduba Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos from Her ‘Igba Nkwu’

Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba and filmmaker Robert Sweeting recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, having privately tied the knot in 2020 and later sharing the sweet news in 2021.

Uzo took to her Instagram page to celebrate their anniversary, sharing photos from their Igbo traditional wedding (Igba Nkwu). The vibrant photos showed the couple in stunning Igbo attire, with Uzo donning a radiant red and gold embellished dress, complemented by Robert’s traditional ensemble.

“Our Anniversary. This is from our Traditional Nigerian Wedding Ceremony (Igba Nkwu),” she captioned the post. “This day meant so much to us. You have made my entire life better, more full. I am so thankful our souls found each other. I’ve loved sharing every step of this journey with you, @robertsweetinglife and cannot wait to experience new chapters, next chapters, new pathways with you. I love you so much. Thank you also for loving me. So much. Happy Anniversary. Your Wife, Uzo.”

Three years into their union, the couple is embarking on a new adventure, as Uzo announced her pregnancy back in June, showing off a growing baby bump at the 2023 Tony Awards. In an Instagram video featuring a tiny cute onesie, Aduba expressed her joy, saying, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

And in August, the star had an intimate baby shower surrounded by loved ones.

Congratulations to the couple and soon-to-be parents.