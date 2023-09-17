It Took One Look For Ade To Fall in Love With Ayisha! #AOloveaffair

Do you believe in love at first sight? If you doubt it, Ayisha and Ade’s sweet love story will change your mind!

For Ade, it was something as simple as setting his eyes on Ayisha that won his heart over. Even though they didn’t get a chance to talk the night he saw her, they kept crossing paths… talk about fate. Now, they are on a forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are a sight to behold. They make such a perfect pair and we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ayisha:

I met Ade on a night out in April 2015. He walked up to my table smiling ear to ear, and I politely told him that I was enjoying my evening with girlfriends. Not long after (and to my surprise) he started texting me. Within our first conversation he invited me to Dubai for a first date LOL . I very quickly let him know that he was barking up the wrong tree. That’s when a mutual friend called me to vouch for Ade’s character.

The next time we spoke, I explained to Ade that I was recently served ‘breakfast’ so this would definitely be long for him. To my amazement, he wasn’t phased and followed my pace. He would send flowers to my workplace, followed me to church (even mid-week services), planned elaborate dates and sent the sweetest messages. I couldn’t fault Ade when we were getting to know each other. He was patient, kind, respectful, intentional and incredibly attentive! Needless to say, within a few months of being friends this sweet boy had disarmed me. Before I knew it, gbas gbos love entered.

By the groom, Ade:

I’ll never forget the first time I set my eyes on Ayisha. It was a bank holiday party in August 2014 and she blew me away with her striking beauty and confidence. She had a contagious laugh and her smile lit up the room. I watched her dance the night away but couldn’t approach her as I had company. Fast forward a couple of months and I continued to notice her at events in London. I asked about her from a few mutual friends and was impressed with how highly she was spoken of. From what I knew then, I knew she was someone I could settle down with.

By April 2015, I decided that I was finally ready for a relationship. So, the next time I saw Ayisha, I approached her and introduced myself. To my surprise, she didn’t give me time at all. Nevertheless, I collected her number from a mutual friend and messaged her. The more I got to know Ayisha, the harder and faster I fell for her. Beyond her beauty, I was mesmerised by her intelligence, ambition and pure heart. Within just a few months of dating, I knew that she was the one. And it’s been Ayisha ever since.

Credits

Bride: @olori_ayisha

Bridal stylist: @styled.toat

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Gele: @dbellezza_gele

Black and gold fabric: @obaluxuryfabrics

Black and gold Dress: @t16worldoffashion

Okuku Stylist: @okukucr8tionhub

Velvet fabric: @tolaniji_atelier

Edo dress: @tolaniji_atelier

Edo Accessories: @okukucr8tionhub

Hairstylist: @marieghold

Pink dress: @olori_ayisha

Shoes: @manoloblahnik | @jimmychoo

Bag: @newbottega | @jimmychoo

Photography: @thedavidmartinss