Connect with us

Weddings

With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's The Perfect Recipe For a Sweet Weekend!

Weddings

Here is Your Virtual Pass To Jessica and Joseph's Exciting White Wedding!

Weddings

Ebunife and Ian are High School Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Weddings

A Lunch Invite and a DM - Here's How Hamza Fell in Love With His Friend's Sister!

Weddings

From The Instagram DMs To The Aisle! It's Time to #MeetThePenzaars

Weddings

Anu Found Her Perfect Man in Mayowa – Now It’s a Forever Story!

Weddings

Spice up Your Weeked With The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Charity & Kwadwo's Ghanaian Trad: A Vibrant Love Story in Living Color!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight in NYSC Camp! Enjoy Esther & Peter's Indoor Proposal

Weddings

 Ebun and Femi Clicked After an 8-Hour Phone Call!

Weddings

With Love From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s The Perfect Recipe For a Sweet Weekend!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, It’s the weekend! 💃🏻

What do you think an Ideal weekend should look like? If your answer sums up the word fun, then we’ve got you covered. Today, we have the perfect recipe to spice up your weekend and it’s made with so much love. We’ve compiled a list of the sweetness we had going on all week in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone for you to enjoy all at once. From heartwarming love stories to stunning inspos and thrilling videos, your weekend just got sweeter!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Njideka and Peter Were Made For Each Other! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

See How Love Blends Beautifully With Culture in Njideka & Peter’s Igbo-Edo Trad

Family Friends to Lovers – A Phone Call Did The Magic For Amy and Marvin!

One Interview & Then Another! See How Kenny & Olayinka Fell in Love

6 Years After Meeting in the University, Kelechi & Sam are on to Forever!

Omayemi Got The Perfect Christmas Present! #TheOCS23

Two Surprises in One Night! Enjoy Sienna & Stephen’s Grand #BNBling

Bisola Said Yes To Her Best Friend From Uni #theBBeffect23!

Channel Effortless Beauty on Your Big Day With This Alluring Bridal Inspo

Bring Soft Charm & Glamour to Your White Wedding With this Lovely Inspo

This Inspo is Your Guide To Effortless Bridal Radiance!

The Autumn ’23 Collection Highlights Uniqueness & Versatility in Bridal Fashion

Channel Your inner Fairy Princess With This Captivating Bridal Beauty Look

Sign Up For Premium Elegance With This Stunning Edo Bridal Inspo!

This Sweet Proposal Video Will Make You Blush Non-Stop! 

This Couple’s Lit Yoruba Wedding Will Get You Super Pumped!

This Happy Groom is on a Premium Vibe! See His Lit Dance Moves

A Golden Bride! Dumebi’s Itsekiri Bridal Slay Will Leave You in Awe

This Bridal Squad Served Premium Beauty & Energy With Their Dance Entrance

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php