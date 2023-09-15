Connect with us

Here is Your Virtual Pass To Jessica and Joseph's Exciting White Wedding!

Ebunife and Ian are High School Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

A Lunch Invite and a DM - Here's How Hamza Fell in Love With His Friend's Sister!

From The Instagram DMs To The Aisle! It's Time to #MeetThePenzaars

Anu Found Her Perfect Man in Mayowa – Now It’s a Forever Story!

Spice up Your Weeked With The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Charity & Kwadwo's Ghanaian Trad: A Vibrant Love Story in Living Color!

It Was Love at First Sight in NYSC Camp! Enjoy Esther & Peter's Indoor Proposal

 Ebun and Femi Clicked After an 8-Hour Phone Call!

#FeyiFemi23! A Sweet Tale of Two Doctors in Love

7 hours ago

Every day, we are reminded of the fact that this phenomenon called love is such a beautiful thing. Today, we are bringing to you all the sweet moments from Jessica and Joseph’s wedding!

The lovebirds found love in each other’s arms and decided to take it to the next level. With friends and family present to share in their joy, the lovers exchanged vows in a solemn church ceremony and were officially pronounced husband and wife.

The reception followed afterwards and it was so much fun. From the bridal party’s lit dance entrance to the couple giving a show on the dance floor, the energy that filled the air was just so electrifying. No doubt, a Ghanaian and Nigerian merger always remains a hit!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

