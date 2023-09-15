Here is Your Virtual Pass To Jessica and Joseph’s Exciting White Wedding!

Every day, we are reminded of the fact that this phenomenon called love is such a beautiful thing. Today, we are bringing to you all the sweet moments from Jessica and Joseph’s wedding!

The lovebirds found love in each other’s arms and decided to take it to the next level. With friends and family present to share in their joy, the lovers exchanged vows in a solemn church ceremony and were officially pronounced husband and wife.

The reception followed afterwards and it was so much fun. From the bridal party’s lit dance entrance to the couple giving a show on the dance floor, the energy that filled the air was just so electrifying. No doubt, a Ghanaian and Nigerian merger always remains a hit!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @maxwelljennings