Ebunife and Ian are High School Sweethearts on a Forever Journey!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One beautiful thing that remains constant about true love is that it will always find a way. Ebunife and Ian met 16 years ago in high school but got separated by distance.

However, love still had these sweethearts in mind. They reunited on Instagram and when they did, it was evident that time or distance could not stand a chance with their love. They are now on a forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are all shades of gorgeous. Their chemistry is undeniable and you can just tell that these two are head over heels in love with each other. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below and see their proposal here:

Credits

Bride@ebunife
Groom@ianosawaye
Photography: @tosinjoshweddings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

