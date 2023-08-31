Ebunife & Ian’s Love Story Began in High School! Enjoy Their Proposal Photos

Ebunife and Ian’s love story is one that has stood the test of time. They crossed paths in their first year of high school and soon became each other’s teenage crush.

They lost contact over the years but as fate would have it, they reconnected on Instagram and it was as though no time or distance ever came between them. Ian was certain that he was never going to let Ebunife out of his sight again. He planned the most romantic garden proposal where he went down on one knee, asking her to be his wife. Of course, It was a resounding ‘Yes’!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ian:

About 16 years ago, our paths first crossed. We were both young, full of life and ready to take on a new chapter of our lives. Little did we know that over a decade later, we would be here – getting ready to walk into forever together. We met each other in our first year of secondary school (from Grade 7) and at the time, we were just acquaintances. Everyone started to know who Ebunife was because she consistently had the best academic results across our year. I, on the other hand, was not as strong academically but had a playful personality (notorious for tugging on girls’ hair).

As time went on, we took notice of each other and our little teenage love story began. To this day, I am still unsure of the catalyst for our mutual interest. We would go on to like/‘date’ each other for most of our time together in secondary school, till I left for Canada in 2010. We tried to keep our relationship alive but ultimately broke up and lost touch; continuing our lives in separate continents. Over the years, we connected on different social media platforms but never really talked to each other.

Fast-forward to March 21st 2020, at the start of the pandemic, I found myself scrolling through some stories on Instagram. I came across a story from Ebunife and asked her about the book she had just posted about. Many questions and many hours of FaceTime calls later, the rest is history! As I reminisce on the early days when we were just talking, I cannot help but be filled with joy that this God-sent woman is about to be my wife. Our journey has been far from normal. From high school sweethearts to leading separate lives for many years, and now a love story that has been woven by the creator himself. This is truly a love that is worth every single mile.



s

Credits

Bride: @ebunife

Groom: @ianosawaye

Photography: @justleah_photography

Planner: @blush_weddingsandeventsco