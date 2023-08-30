Connect with us

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Phyno Is A Dad!

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Nigeria Meets Ghana! Emmanuel Fell in Love With Nikisha at First Sight

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary with Ben Affleck

Take in The Beauty of Love With Annie and Seyi's Pre-wedding Photos

These Photos of Patoranking & His Girls Are Too Cute For Words!

Chubby and Ebube Found Love In The Office! Enjoy The #EClovestory

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You might not be able to tell where, when or how you will meet the love of your life. However, just like in  Chimela and Nonso’s case, the story can change with just one glance at a party.

The lovebirds met at a birthday party and were instantly lovestruck. Nonso couldn’t take his eyes off Chimela and he knew he couldn’t leave that party without shooting is shot. They formed a sweet connection that night and now, we can hear the sweet sounds of wedding bells ringing. The cool scenery of nature served as the perfect backdrop for their pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough of the beauty. We are so excited for them and we bet you will love their pre-wedding photos as much as we do.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Chimela:

Nonso and I met at a birthday party. I noticed him staring at me uncontrollably from the moment I walked in. Eventually, he came up to me and started a conversation. We were glued together throughout the night, and exchanged contacts, and the rest is history as they say. 😍

Credits

Bride  @ _ms_chi
Groom  @__myvault
Photography @keziie

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

