Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

You might not be able to tell where, when or how you will meet the love of your life. However, just like in Chimela and Nonso’s case, the story can change with just one glance at a party.

The lovebirds met at a birthday party and were instantly lovestruck. Nonso couldn’t take his eyes off Chimela and he knew he couldn’t leave that party without shooting is shot. They formed a sweet connection that night and now, we can hear the sweet sounds of wedding bells ringing. The cool scenery of nature served as the perfect backdrop for their pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough of the beauty. We are so excited for them and we bet you will love their pre-wedding photos as much as we do.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chimela:

Nonso and I met at a birthday party. I noticed him staring at me uncontrollably from the moment I walked in. Eventually, he came up to me and started a conversation. We were glued together throughout the night, and exchanged contacts, and the rest is history as they say. 😍

Credits

Bride @ _ms_chi

Groom @__myvault

Photography @keziie