Connect with us

Weddings

Cynthia and Charles' Wedding Was a Fun Celebration of Love!

Weddings

Ebunife & Ian's Love Story Began in High School! Enjoy Their Proposal Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Weddings

Lemlem & Oluseyi's Pre-wedding Shoot in Portugal Will Add Sunshine to Your Day!

Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Diana and Bright's Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Weddings

Waleola and Dotun Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now It’s a Forever Story!

Weddings

For The Love of Beautiful Beginnings! Enjoy Shauna and David's White Wedding Video

Weddings

Ada and Ase Were Certainly Meant To Be! #LoveOnCloudA

Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigeria Meets Ghana! Emmanuel Fell in Love With Nikisha at First Sight

Weddings

Cynthia and Charles’ Wedding Was a Fun Celebration of Love!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Beauty, laughter, and love sum up the delightful union of Cynthia and Charles. The sweethearts exchanged their vows in a beautiful indoor ceremony, giving us more reasons to appreciate love!

The wedding morning is such a heartwarming moment and theirs laid a perfect foundation for a love-filled day! After exchanging their vows in a white wedding ceremony, they went further to represent their Yoruba and Igbo cultures in such a glamorous way. It was exciting to see the marital rites from both cultures performed in such an atmosphere of joy and fun. From the fashion to the music, and all the fun, there is so much more to enjoy about Cynthia and Charles’ wedding.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php