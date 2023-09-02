Connect with us

It's a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Cynthia and Charles' Wedding Was a Fun Celebration of Love!

Ebunife & Ian's Love Story Began in High School! Enjoy Their Proposal Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Lemlem & Oluseyi's Pre-wedding Shoot in Portugal Will Add Sunshine to Your Day!

It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Diana and Bright's Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Waleola and Dotun Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now It’s a Forever Story!

For The Love of Beautiful Beginnings! Enjoy Shauna and David's White Wedding Video

Ada and Ase Were Certainly Meant To Be! #LoveOnCloudA

It’s a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

It’s the first weekend in the beautiful month of September and we are super stoked! As always, your favourite buddies from the love zone are here to start your month on a super sweet note. We have literally been blown away by all the love and beauty in the  #BellaNaijaWeddings zone this week.

If you missed them, here is the perfect opportunity to catch up. We have compiled loads of heartwarming love stories, gorgeous inspos and thrilling videos so you don’t miss a thing! Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Have an amazing weekend!

Catherine & Osa’s Destination Wedding in Mauritius Was a Fairytale!

Oma and Victor’s Edo-Igbo Trad Will Make You Appreciate The Beauty of Love & Culture!

From Ghana, With Love! Charity & Kwadwo’s Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Colours

See The Beauty of Love With Lateefah & Eziefulah’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

#TheTKbond Began In Medical School 8 Years Ago!

Esther & Peter Found Love in NYSC Camp – Now, It’s a Sweet Yes To Forever!

16 Years of Love & 2 Kids in Between, Taibat and Temitope are Set For Their Dream Wedding!

Own That ‘Golden Bride’ Status on Your Big Day With This Inspo

Arewa Brides-to-Be! Here’s a Guide to Effortless Radiance on Your Big Day

Blend Simplicity & Class Perfectly On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

The ‘Igbalode’ Bridal Collection Brings a Modern Flair To Traditional Bridal Fashion

Radiate Pristine Glow On Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look

Culture Meets Elegance In This Regal Efik Bridal Inspo

This Groomsmen’s Dance-off Will Have You Smiling All through!

Fun Video Turned Surprise Proposal! This #BNBling Moment Will Make You Smile

This Bride’s Tear-jerking Moment With Her Parents Will Get You in Your Feelings!

This Congolese Bridal Party’s Dance Entrance Was So Lit!

 

They Still Got It! Enjoy This Wholesome Couple’s Dads Dance Video

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

