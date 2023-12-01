Uzo Aduba Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Robert Sweeting

Uzo Aduba is officially a mom!

“The Orange Is the New Black” actress and her husband, Robert Sweeting, have welcomed a baby girl, Adaiba Lee Nonyem. Uzo shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday with a heartfelt message expressing her love for her newborn daughter.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

Aduba also expressed her excitement about joining the motherhood club, writing, “I’m a Mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it 🙂 #grateful.”

Uzo announced her pregnancy in June, showing off a growing baby bump at the 2023 Tony Awards. In an Instagram video featuring a tiny cute onesie, Aduba expressed her joy, saying, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

And in August, the star had an intimate baby shower surrounded by loved ones.

Congratulations to the happy family!