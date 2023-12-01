Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Robert Sweeting

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

40 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Irabors’ Love is Still as Bright As Day!

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene's #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittney & Tolu Met at a Restaurant! Now, It's a Love Feast With Their Glamorous Wedding

Sweet Spot

Chef Tolani of "Diary of a Kitchen Lover" Welcomes Baby Girl

Sweet Spot Weddings

Rhema & Ayo Went from Being Colleagues in Medical School to Saying Yes to Forever!

Sweet Spot

Spartans Brought Cee-C to Tears After Surprising Her with a House for Her 31st Birthday | Watch

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittany and Kwaku Met at a Wedding - Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi & Wale Went Bowling 5 Years Ago and Found Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Robert Sweeting

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Uzo Aduba is officially a mom!

The Orange Is the New Black” actress and her husband, Robert Sweeting, have welcomed a baby girl, Adaiba Lee Nonyem. Uzo shared the joyous news on Instagram Thursday with a heartfelt message expressing her love for her newborn daughter.

“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she wrote. “I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem – Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

Aduba also expressed her excitement about joining the motherhood club, writing, “I’m a Mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it 🙂 #grateful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba)

Uzo announced her pregnancy in Juneshowing off a growing baby bump at the 2023 Tony Awards. In an Instagram video featuring a tiny cute onesie, Aduba expressed her joy, saying, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

And in August, the star had an intimate baby shower surrounded by loved ones.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php