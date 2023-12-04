Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo's Son Xavier Looks Adorable In These Photos

Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband Robert Sweeting

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

40 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Irabors’ Love is Still as Bright As Day!

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene's #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittney & Tolu Met at a Restaurant! Now, It's a Love Feast With Their Glamorous Wedding

Sweet Spot

Chef Tolani of "Diary of a Kitchen Lover" Welcomes Baby Girl

Sweet Spot Weddings

Rhema & Ayo Went from Being Colleagues in Medical School to Saying Yes to Forever!

Sweet Spot

Spartans Brought Cee-C to Tears After Surprising Her with a House for Her 31st Birthday | Watch

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittany and Kwaku Met at a Wedding - Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo’s Son Xavier Looks Adorable In These Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared adorable photos of her son, IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu.

She said in one of the posts, “Ladies & Gentlemen, Anyanwu Ututu m (Bright Morning Sun) the Apple of Gods Eyes Baby X the Town Crier Don wake up. Now let the day officially begin. As many that are looking for the fruit of the womb and blessings for their marriages, I use my beautiful son as a point of contact for God’s miracle in your lives. Let there be the cry of a baby in each of your homes! May God grant y’all your heart desires. Say Amen!”

Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris, announced the birth of their new son in October 2023.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!

Lord! Where’s Santa?

How Does Dounard Bondo Juggle Being a Lawyer and Journalist in Liberia? Read This Edition of “Doing Life With…” To Find Out

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin
css.php