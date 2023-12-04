Uche Ogbodo’s Son Xavier Looks Adorable In These Photos



Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has shared adorable photos of her son, IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu.

She said in one of the posts, “Ladies & Gentlemen, Anyanwu Ututu m (Bright Morning Sun) the Apple of Gods Eyes Baby X the Town Crier Don wake up. Now let the day officially begin. As many that are looking for the fruit of the womb and blessings for their marriages, I use my beautiful son as a point of contact for God’s miracle in your lives. Let there be the cry of a baby in each of your homes! May God grant y’all your heart desires. Say Amen!”

Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris, announced the birth of their new son in October 2023.

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)