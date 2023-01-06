Connect with us

Congratulations! Uche Ogbodo ties the knot with her beau Bobby 

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Simi Drey & Julian’s Civil Wedding

Editor's Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2022

A Mutual Friend Set the Pace For Bukunmi and Ayokunmi's Sweet Love!

Omowunmi Dada Is Engaged 💍

Vector is a Married Man💍

Frodd Proposed To Girlfriend Chioma With A Dazzling Diamond

See some of the interesting replies to Director Diji’s Question: "What was the incident that made you stop your talking stage with someone?"

15 Celebrity Couples That Kept Us Smiling All Through 2022

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: A Toast to the Simplicity of Life

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo who just tied the knot traditionally to her favourite person in the world, Bobby.

She shared moments from the ceremony on her Instagram page. In one of the post she wrote, “God Said he would do it , and he did it … 🙏 My DEAREST HUSBAND @bobbymaris TO HAVE AND TO HOLD TILL INFINITY.”

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

