Hannah Iribhogbe is Representing Nigeria at the 71st Miss Universe Pageant | Here’s How to Vote for Her

The 71st Miss Universe beauty competition is on the way, and Nigeria will be ably represented by current Miss Universe Nigeria, Hannah Iribhogbe. The beauty queen is currently in New Orleans, USA, for the beauty pageant which will officially kick off on January 11, 2022.

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, will crown her successor at the end of the event finale. The competition will be hosted by Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo.

Here are a few things you should know about Hannah:

She was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2022 at the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2022 pageant in October 2022.

She’s a model and actress who began her professional modelling career in 2020.

She’s popularly known as Montana Felix. According to her bio on the Miss Universe website, the name ‘Montana’ became a stage name for her when she discovered her many talents in high school and Felix is her father’s last name.

Hannah is a student at North Lake College in Dallas, Texas, majoring in business management.

She does charity work with NGOs and orphanages, and she revealed that she is responsible for two girls. The Montana Initiative, an organization she founded, is working to feed 10 million children all over Africa.

In an interview with Silverbird Today, the 21-year-old disclosed that she is also very passionate about women’s empowerment, getting more women into government and politics, and also taking kids off the Nigerian streets. She hopes to achieve all this with the help of the MBGN team.

Her Journey So Far…

On winning the Miss Universe title she said:

“I came to Nigeria with so much hope and passion to showcase my country to the world then I applied for the prestigious MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL IN NIGERIA @mbgn_silverbird. I CAME…I SAW…. I CONQUERED. Allow me to reintroduce myself as your MBGN Miss Universe Nigeria 2022👑 I’ll like to give a special shoutout to God before anybody else because without him this journey would’ve ended a long time ago, also my supportive parents and entire family back in Texas as well. Thank you to the entire silverbird team @silverbirdtv for believing in me and bestowing this amazing title on me. To my amiable Coach @thecoachnaya who took me on this journey and prepared me for the contest, I am grateful for her immense training and her motherly love and advice 🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA 2022 (@tharealmontana22)

The beauty queen shared photos on social media, taking us along for both her departure and arrival as she left the country to begin her Miss Universe journey. She said, “It’s time, Nigeria!!! My heart is filled with joy as I depart for New Orleans, ready to wear Nigeria across my chest with so much pride on the prestigious @missuniverse stage, excited to see what’s to come in the next couple of days. Thank you Nigeria for all the love and support, we nor go carry last🇳🇬✈️🎉”

Touch down, New Orleans!

Check out these stunning photos of the beauty queen

She needs your votes

We’re rooting for Miss Universe Nigeria Hannah Iribhogbe to bring home the crown and if you are too, click here and follow the voting instructions.