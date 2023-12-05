Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding is Set to Begin | See Their Pre-Wedding Photos

Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue, the stunning Nigerian beauty queen and reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, has recently shared a sneak peek of her pre-wedding photos with her fiancé, Chairman/CEO of SNECOU Group Limited Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Mitchel announced her engagement on her official Instagram page a few weeks after representing Nigeria at the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant held in El Salvador on November 18. Shortly after the engagement announcement, she came through serving us premium doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

During the photo shoot, Mitchel wore a beautiful patterned blouse and wrapper in a deep, rich red colour. She complemented the look with a white headgear, white pearls on her neck, and subtle makeup. Nicholas looked regal in his white Agbada and red cap with white designs. In their second outfit, the couple stood behind a black Rolls Royce and looked stunning. Nicholas wore a smart black suit and black bow tie, while Mitchel rocked a black dress with beautiful gemstones and lace patterns.

See posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)