Connect with us

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding Was a Sweet Celebration of Love | See Highlights

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships Style

Living With A Friend: Nigerian Creators — Uche Natori & Wunmi Bello Share Their Experiences | WATCH

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

40 Years After Saying ‘I Do’ and The Irabors’ Love is Still as Bright As Day!

Features Relationships

Should the "Married Men Rizz" Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Jay-Jay and Nkechi Okocha’s Vow Renewal in The Maldives Was Beautiful

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Dimma Umeh Spills the Beans on Her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Dimma Umeh Lets Us In On Her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog | Watch

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola Get Candid About Their Wedding Plans in New Episode of the "How Far?" Podcast

Events News Relationships Style

Children of the Alake of Egba Land Celebrate Their Father’s 80th Birthday in Grand Style

Beauty Culture Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

'It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good'. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Relationships

Beauty Queen Mitchel Ihezue & Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Wedding Was a Sweet Celebration of Love | See Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Congratulations to MBGN World 2017 and Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, Mitchel Ihezue, and the Chairman/CEO of SNECOU Group Limited, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, as they officially begin their forever journey together. They gave us a lot of beauty to admire as they tied the knot at their lovely wedding.

The couple were surrounded by their loved ones as they got married. From the engagement party to the lively wedding reception. And that unexpected present from Prince Nicholas’ family? Absolutely sweet!

Enjoy Mitchel and Prince Nicholas’ wedding highlights below…

The Introduction

The White Wedding

The Reception

A sweet surprise from the groom’s children to the bride

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Blue Hour Notes by Faith Moyosore Agboola | A Spoken Word Poetry Review by Roseline Mgbodichimma

Was 2023 Fab or Bleh for You? Give Us All the Gist With the #BN2023Epilogues

Chaste Inegbedion: Breaking Free from Holiday Anxiety & Empowering Women in the Workplace

Crayon, Ruger, Shallipopi & Others – These Nigerian Artistes Dropped Their Debut Albums This Year

Torinmo Salau: Want to Grow Your Business & Win Customers This Holiday Season? Use These Tips!
css.php