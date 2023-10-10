Uche Ogbodo & Bobby Maris Welcome Baby Boy!

The newest member of Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris‘ family is here.

The Nollywood actress has given birth to a baby boy. Uche, who regularly documents her life on Instagram, shared the news and the first photo of herself holding her newborn baby boy, who they’ve named IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu.

“My Son clothed in rainbows, He is my everything. Thank you, my King of Kings. You are full of wonders, your name alone is power! For what you have done! We have no questions, no regrets, only thanksgiving to you the giver of life,” wrote the actress in the caption of this sweet photo.

She first revealed her pregnancy in May, and ever since Uche’s fans have followed along as she kept them posted on each joyous step of her third pregnancy. Congratulations!