Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo & Bobby Maris Welcome Baby Boy!

Sweet Spot

Kehinde & Adebola Williams are Glowing in the Maternity Shoot for #BabyWilliams

Sweet Spot

13 Sweet Mommy Moments Of Morey Faith And Son Ethan

Sweet Spot Weddings

Taibat & Temitope Met 16 years Ago - Now, They Get To Have Their Dream Wedding!

Sweet Spot

Maria Chike Welcomes Baby Leonardo!

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s Official! 'Gen Z Baddie' Ilebaye is an SUV Owner & ₦120m Richer

Sweet Spot Weddings

Lateefah & Eziefulah Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Night, Two Pleasant Surprises! Enjoy Sienna and Stephen's #BNBling

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chigozie Reluctantly Went For a Hangout and Ended Up Finding Love! #YouMayKiztheBride

Beauty Culture Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

'It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good'. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Sweet Spot

Uche Ogbodo & Bobby Maris Welcome Baby Boy!

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @Yorlahshots

The newest member of Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris‘ family is here.

The Nollywood actress has given birth to a baby boy. Uche, who regularly documents her life on Instagram, shared the news and the first photo of herself holding her newborn baby boy, who they’ve named IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

“My Son clothed in rainbows, He is my everything. Thank you, my King of Kings. You are full of wonders, your name alone is power! For what you have done! We have no questions, no regrets, only thanksgiving to you the giver of life,” wrote the actress in the caption of this sweet photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Ogbodo (@ucheogbodo)

She first revealed her pregnancy in May, and ever since Uche’s fans have followed along as she kept them posted on each joyous step of her third pregnancy. Congratulations!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php