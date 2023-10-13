Dimma Umeh Is Engaged!

Connect with us

Lifestyle and beauty vlogger, Dimma Umeh, just said a big “YES!” to the love of her life!

This award-winning content creator is all set to take that walk down the aisle with her special someone.

She shared a heartwarming video of the unforgettable proposal moment of her partner going down on one knee, pouring out his heart, and asking the most important question of all. And guess what? She beamed a big, resounding “YES!” How do we know? That dazzling ring sliding onto her finger says it all. They’re currently soaking up all the love at Safari Valley Resort, and Dimma’s caption says it all: “My most heartfelt yes!!! 💍❤️”

Congratulations to the couple!

Get ready to grin from ear to ear as you watch the video. Love is definitely in the air.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIMMA UMEH (@dimmaumeh)

