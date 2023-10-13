This Video of Banky W, Adesua & their Son Zaiah is So Cute!

Banky W, his wife, the lovely actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and their son Zaiah created a heartwarming scene at the product launch of Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Jemima Osunde’s Sanaa Beauty.

Adesua was caught sharing affectionate hugs, sweet kisses, and lavishing attention on her adorable son, while Banky, who held on to the boy’s hand, beamed with joy and love. It was a truly heartwarming moment!

Watch: