Watch Davido Share the Good News of He & Chioma’s Twins ❤️

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 


Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido appears to have confirmed the rumours of him and his wife, Chioma, welcoming a set of twins.

The “rumour” that Nigerian singer Davido and wife Chioma have welcomed a set of twins started when a video of the couple cradling their bundles of joy emerged.

In a recent interview the singer granted, he confirmed the news, talked about how they felt when they found out that they were going to have a set of twins and how he’s been able to cope with the loss of his son in October 2022.

He also, in a recent tweet, shared a screenshot of his song “In the Garden,” a track from his comeback album “Timeless.” He captioned it, “Hits different.” In the song, he sings the words, “Ma bimo Ibeji, mama ibeji,” which means “I will give birth to twins, mother of twins.”

Congratulations to the latest Baba and Mama Ibeji!

 

Photo Credit: @davido

