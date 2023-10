And then they were three! Today, Kehinde and Adebola Williams shared photos from their maternity shoot, captured by Emmanuel Oyeleke, announcing that #BabyWilliams is now on board. Check on them below:

Adebola also shared a video of the moment he found out about the good news on his YouTube channel, and it’s so beautiful. Watch: