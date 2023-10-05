13 Sweet Mommy Moments Of Morey Faith And Son Ethan

Morey Faith has a lot to celebrate. She’s officially joined the RHOL cast, and her appearance on the Showmax reality show “The Real Housewives of Lagos” is a major hit. Even though she didn’t kick off in the first season, she’s already captured the hearts of fans for the new season, swiftly becoming a fan favourite. And let’s not forget, her style game is on point—every outfit she rocks is an absolute head-turner.

But there’s no greater joy to celebrate for Faith than her son, Ethan Morey (or, as she calls him, “Sugar Plum”). This 12-year-old has been a constant companion to his mom, whether it’s on red carpets, at photoshoots, or during horseback riding adventures. These two are inseparable.

Faith has always been open about how being Ethan’s mom has completely transformed her.

“I can’t stop smiling when I talk about my kid, Ethan,” she told GQ in 2022. “I didn’t know I had so much to give until he was born. He keeps me grounded and made me a tough but fair negotiator. His presence in my life has changed me, I now know that I am living for us, not just me, so I can’t be selfish about my life choice. I want him to look at me and say, ‘It’s possible’ through the examples and teachings I will give to him… I am forever grateful to my son for choosing me.” Awww!

Check out these sweet photos of the RHOL star and her little man, her son.

Mum-Son Day Out Horse Riding

Fashion-Stars

Mum and Son Keeping it Cute

A beautiful Mother’s Day post

Mother and Son that watch sports together, enjoy life together

Then and Now… Growth