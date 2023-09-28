Faith Morey Turned Heads in Ann Usman At The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 Premiere

Faith Morey made quite the entrance at The Real Housewives of Lagos premiere, joining the show’s second-season cast in style. As she stepped onto the red carpet for the first time, she turned heads with her sizzling ensemble, leaving a lasting impression on the event.

Adhering to the event’s Eko Royalty theme, her exquisite embellished gown featured a sky-blue ombré off-shoulder rosette cape that gracefully transformed into a train. The Ann Usman creation boasted intricate beading, elegantly tailored in a mermaid silhouette. Completing the look, she adorned silver high-heeled sandals and accessories, and her sleek centre-part ponytail was adorned with a silver and blue larger-than-life headpiece. Ozuah Cynthia Chisom‘s artistry brought it all together with a flawless nude makeup finish.

