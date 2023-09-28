Connect with us

Style

Faith Morey Turned Heads in Ann Usman At The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 Premiere

Style

Check Out This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 188

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Here's How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH

Style

Let’s Talk About Oluwaseye Oladejo's BN Suit to the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

Style

Every Unmissable Style Moment From The 2023 BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Career Events News Promotions Style

Embracing My Unique Identity In The Digital Era: TODAY! At The #BNSDigitalSummit

Beauty Culture Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

'It Took Me 40 Years To Look This Good'. Anti-ageing/Pro-ageing? Take A Look At This!

Style

It's All About Fancy Evening Dresses This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 253

Style

Here’s Your Guide to Perfectly Executed Outfits for the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Style

Faith Morey Turned Heads in Ann Usman At The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 Premiere

Avatar photo

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Faith Morey made quite the entrance at The Real Housewives of Lagos premiere, joining the show’s second-season cast in style. As she stepped onto the red carpet for the first time, she turned heads with her sizzling ensemble, leaving a lasting impression on the event.

The star-studded gathering, which took place on Saturday, April 23rd, at The Filmhouse (I-Max) Cinemas in Lekki, served as a magnet for some of the entertainment industry’s luminaries. Among the distinguished attendees were renowned figures such as Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Efa Iwara, Simi Drey, Idia Aisien, Princess Jecoco, Comfort Booth, and more.

Adhering to the event’s Eko Royalty theme, her exquisite embellished gown featured a sky-blue ombré off-shoulder rosette cape that gracefully transformed into a train. The Ann Usman creation boasted intricate beading, elegantly tailored in a mermaid silhouette. Completing the look, she adorned silver high-heeled sandals and accessories, and her sleek centre-part ponytail was adorned with a silver and blue larger-than-life headpiece. Ozuah Cynthia Chisom‘s artistry brought it all together with a flawless nude makeup finish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faith Morey (@moreyfaith)

Credits
Dress – @ann.usman
Hair – @yinkzsignature
Makeup – @beatbykweencindy
Photography – @lucasworks

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways AI is Transforming Creativity

Biodun Da-Silva: The Best Way to Understand & Utilise Your Potential

#BNCampusSeries: Daniel Omuemu Became a First-Class Engineering Student in His First Year at LASU

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches
css.php