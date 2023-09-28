Check Out This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 188

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oluwaseye Oladejo (@oluwasheye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siphosethu Nkosi (@sethu_nkosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Adams (@koolkelsey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JariatuDanita (@jariatudanita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phestine Makatong (@phestine)

