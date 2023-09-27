Beauty
Here’s How Nonye Udeogu Nailed The Corporate Baddie Dress Code At #BNSDigitalSummit | WATCH
To discharge her coveted solo-speaker duties at the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit, fast-rising Nigerian content creator — Nonye Udeogu rocked an amazing full-length blazer dress from the premium Nigerian fashion brand — MiMMi KASU with a flattering front detail.
Nonye’s blazer dress was layered with a crisp white camisole and shorts. She tastefully paired the look with a 2-toned manicure, side bob, no-makeup makeup and poppin’ pink Florian London petite bag. Nonye chose a simple neckpiece and bracelet that matched her bold earrings, ring and silver pumps. See below and swipe for more:
Hit the ▶ button below to watch Nonye on the move:
Muse: @thisthingcalledfashionn
Blazer Dress: @mimmikasu
Bag: @florianlondonuk ( (Use “NONYE20” for 💴 off)
Photography: @klalaphotography
Videography: @reelsbytreasure