Guiding Light Assembly reveals GLA Worship 24: “Hosting His Presence” | 14-15 OCT

Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) is thrilled to announce the forthcoming GLA WORSHIP 24 event, themed “Hosting His Presence.” This event marks the realization of a profound prophecy received during the 2022 Guiding Light Assembly, foretelling that GLA would become a sanctuary of healing and worship.

According to the prophetic word, one of the remarkable signs of this divine destiny was the hosting of a 24-hour worship and praise experience. GLA WORSHIP 24 is set to unite music ministers and believers from across the globe, both in person and digitally, as they come together under one roof to worship.

GLA WORSHIP 24 promises to be a sacred occasion where participants extend a warm invitation to the Lord Almighty to dwell among those gathered. It is an opportunity for all to collectively step into the manifestation of this divine prophecy, as hearts and spirits open to His divine presence.

Join them as they celebrate the fulfillment of this remarkable prophecy and embark on a journey of worship, healing, and breakthrough at GLA WORSHIP 24: Hosting His Presence.

