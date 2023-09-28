RHOLagos: Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi Will Always Be The Host With The Most – Here’s Proof

Connect with us

Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 premiere event was a splendid display of luxury and charm. Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru, a Nigerian Media Personality who served as the event’s host, made a lasting impression, mesmerising the audience with her impeccable style and grace.

 

Gbemi graced the red carpet in a breathtaking one-shoulder rose pink sequin dress crafted by the renowned Nigerian designer Lady Beellionaire Luxury. The gown featured a waist tie and a daring high-thigh slit that showcased her perfectly toned legs with every graceful step she took. Complementing this enchanting ensemble were silver heels, which not only added an element of sophistication but also harmonised with the silver jewellery adorning her neck, wrists, and fingers.

Gbemi’s hair was expertly styled in a sleek black updo by the talented team at AtikebyDemi Beauty, a perfect choice that allowed the dress and accessories to take centre stage. Her makeup, skillfully done by Beauty Bank, struck a balance between subtlety and glamour, featuring a soft nude lip that beautifully complemented her dress.

 

For the fireside chat with the Housewives during the event, Gbemi emerged in a stunning wardrobe change. This time, she graced the occasion in a regal royal blue, sleeveless dress courtesy of the same renowned designer, Lady Beellionaire Luxury. The dress sparkled with exquisite rhinestones on the shoulder sleeves, creating a truly enchanting effect.

Gbemi’s second ensemble struck a perfect harmony between sophistication and a touch of extravagance. Her silver chunky heels and matching silver jewellery from earlier seamlessly complemented the cool, opulent hue of the dress.

With her sleek black updo hairstyle still in place, she added an air of sophistication to the overall ensemble.

 

Credits

Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury 

Makeup: @beautybank_ng

Hair: @atikebydemibeautyhub

Photography: @qar10creations

 

