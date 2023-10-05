Taibat & Temitope Met 16 years Ago – Now, They Get To Have Their Dream Wedding!

Love is at it again and this time, it’s with Taibat and Temitope! These sweethearts met through a mutual friend in England.

Sixteen years later, nothing has changed about the sweet feelings they have for each other. Taibat and Temitope finally get to have the wedding of their dreams and we are super giddy. We’ve got their stunning pre-wedding photos to drool over and every frame tells a story of the undying love they both share. Their stylish looks and all-round chemistry will definitely have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Taibat:

We met through a friend in England in May 2005. I was still in Nigeria then; it was love at first sight. We started talking by sharing emails because there was no social media back then. 😅 My husband proposed to me in a nice and cosy restaurant in England in 2007 and then we had our introduction in absentia in 2008.

We couldn’t do a proper wedding due to some unforeseen circumstances but we knew for sure that when the right time came, we would celebrate our dream wedding. It has been 16 years, and we are finally having our dream wedding with the people we love. It’s a dream come true for us, having to do forever with my long-time lover again and 2 children after, I feel so excited and fulfilled.

Credits

Bride @iya_laje

Planner @moamberevents

Stylist @moamberstyles

Makeup and Turban @layorbeauty

Hairstylist @hairbymissie

Photography @awgzzz | @awgz.married

Videography @piuslawsonfilms

Dresses @anabellestudios

Agbada and Suit @samuelcray_