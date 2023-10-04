From Facebook Friends To Soulmates! Enjoy Toyin & Keddy’s Beautiful Love Story

Connect with us

When two people are meant to be, love will always find a way of bringing them together. Case in point?  Toyin and Keddy! 😍

The lovebirds met in medical school and began a relationship 8 years ago. Though they parted ways, love certainly did not give up on these two. A few years later, they found their way back into each other’s arms and the timing was just perfect. They are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos today and we can see their love displayed in full glare. Their happiness radiates in each frame and you need no soothsayer to tell you how smitten they are. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and sweet love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Toyin:

Keddy and I met while in medical school. We attended the same church while in school but were acquaintances up until after his graduation when we became friends on Facebook and started to talk everyday. We decided to get into a relationship sometime in 2015 and I wish I could say the rest is history but unfortunately, it was not as the relationship ended after a couple of months. We remained friends and kept in touch occasionally and we never imagined we would get back together.

In 2022, we got closer again after we both recently got out of relationships and bonded over that. The initial plan was to just be close friends but I guess God had other plans for us. We decided to give a relationship another try and this time, it’s been a whole new and amazing experience as we have both grown emotionally over the years. I consider him a blessing in my life and can’t wait to do life with him.

Credits

Makeup@lewa_signature
Hair@styledbylizjerb
Photography@kayode_ogungbade
Planner@weddingsbybr

