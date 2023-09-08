Tania Omotayo & Faith Morey Join “The Real Housewives of Lagos” Season 2 on Showmax!

Showmax has just announced the highly-anticipated return of “The Real Housewives of Lagos” for its second season, set to premiere on September 29, 2023, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

For the second season, Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey will join the original cast. This includes Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo, and socialites and businesswomen Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, and Mariam Timmer. With these fresh faces in the mix, you can expect an extra layer of glamour and drama.

Tania, an Entrepreneur and Founder of Ziva Lagos and Ziva Kids is well-acquainted with the spotlight. She shared her excitement about her reality TV debut, saying,

I joined The Real Housewives of Lagos because my life is so public but not because I shared anything, simply based on assumptions. This was an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone to actually share a bit of my life and challenge myself with something new.

Faith, a former basketball player who transitioned into a supermodel, designer, and actress, is set to bring her unique blend of charm and sophistication to the series. She explained her decision to be part of the show, saying,

I have always loved reality TV. I am a private person but for some reason, I wanted to experience it. I also wanted to meet fellow hardworking ladies. And of course, the franchise needed a touch of Faith Morey. I was the missing puzzle from the show!

“The Real Housewives of Lagos” gives an exclusive glimpse into the lives of some of Lagos’ most affluent and influential women, showcasing their extravagant lifestyles while navigating the complexities of high-society circles. Set against the backdrop of the dynamic and cosmopolitan city of Lagos, the show promises a whirlwind of emotions, friendships, celebrations, and, of course, rivalries among the cast. Season two will delve even deeper into the lives of the Housewives, unveiling their aspirations and personal triumphs.

“The Real Housewives of Lagos shattered records on our platform and dominated conversations on and off social media throughout its run, so it’s really a no-brainer that we’d bring it back, said Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice. “Beyond the show’s entertainment value, RHOLagos’ cultural impact can’t be ignored. The feedback from fans shows that in no small way, the show helped put one of Africa’s most important cities and its vibrant culture on the map. We are thrilled to do it all over again and even bigger this season.”

Darey Art-Alade, Chief Creative Director: Livespot 360, the producers of The Real Housewives of Lagos, said, “This season is as real as ‘reality’ gets! In addition to showing some real-life issues faced by women – particularly African women – including balancing family and career, relationships and societal pressures, we also delved into issues around health. But of course, the drama is still served a la carte!”.