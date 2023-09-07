Connect with us

Tope Olowoniyan, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi & Mide Martins set to star in Cinemax’s “The Party”

Tope Olowoniyan, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi & Mide Martins set to star in Cinemax’s “The Party”

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Ope Ajayi has announced that his film distribution company, Cinemax, has begun principal photography for its first independent movie, “The Party.”

Cinemax described the upcoming movie as a murder mystery laced with scandals, unexpected twists, intense drama, and stunning spiritual revelations.

The movie was written by Stephen Okonkwo, directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa, produced by Judith Audu, and photographed by Jonathan Kovel.

The star-studded casting ensemble includes Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Mide Martins, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Remi, Femi Branch, Ayoola Ayolola, Ben Touitoui, Ray Adeka, Uzor Arukwe, Tope Olowoniyan, Eva Ibiam, Segun Arinze, Kelechi Udegbe, James Gardiner, and Amaka Uzokwe.

 

