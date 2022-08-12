Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We Love ❤️... Sweet Moments from Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku's Wedding in the Maldives

BN TV Movies & TV

This episode of the "I Said What I Said" podcast with Swit Ope will make you laugh out loud

BN TV

Beeauty Goddess & SoftMadeIt team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Obara 'M (My Blood)" starring Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh & Onyeka Onwenu

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 (Season 2) of TNC Africa's "Little Black Book" on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions With Christy O on Her Time in Biggie's House & Fave HMs

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey Shares Her Relationship Green Flags And What She’s Learned From Dating

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

From Comedy to Nollywood... Watch Mr Macaroni Share His Story on the "Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"For me, the authenticity was important" - Akin Omotoso on Directing “Rise” the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

BN TV Living

The Delicious Potato & Chicken Recipe from Zeelicious Guaranteed to Leave You Wanting More!

BN TV

We Love ❤️… Sweet Moments from Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku’s Wedding in the Maldives

Published

47 mins ago

 on

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, family and friends joined Mary Remmy and Jason Njoku in the Maldives as they got married for the second time.

The Nollywood actress and her husband had their second wedding in the presence of their kids, Jason, Annabelle, Amber, and close friends Mary Lazarus, Uche Ogbodo, Moyo Lawal, and Emmanuella Remmy.

Happy anniversary and congratulations to the Njokus!

See highlights from their dreamy wedding ceremony:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele
css.php