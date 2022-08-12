We Love ❤️... Sweet Moments from Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku's Wedding in the Maldives

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, family and friends joined Mary Remmy and Jason Njoku in the Maldives as they got married for the second time.

The Nollywood actress and her husband had their second wedding in the presence of their kids, Jason, Annabelle, Amber, and close friends Mary Lazarus, Uche Ogbodo, Moyo Lawal, and Emmanuella Remmy.

Happy anniversary and congratulations to the Njokus!

See highlights from their dreamy wedding ceremony: