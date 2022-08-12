Connect with us

Here’s Your First Look at Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Ladies and gentlemen #MercyIsBlessed is finally here!

We’ve been super elated since the announcement that gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, and the love of her life, Pastor Blessed, were getting married. We followed their journey from their pre-wedding to the introduction and civil wedding. Now, it’s time to seal the deal.

The “Excess Love” singer and her sweetheart got traditionally married today, and we have our first glimpse of the stunning bride and suave groom.

Check it out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aso Ebi 👑 (@asoebibella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

