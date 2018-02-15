Meet Ciara’s Baby Sienna Princess Wilson!

Ciara has finally shared first photos of her daughter with husband American football player Russell Wilson.

The couple welcomed Sienna back in April and since then we haven’t seen a photo of her. Well, it was worth the wait as she’s all shades of cute and she looks a lot like her older brother, Future.

The photos were released in Russell Wilson’s app TraceMe. With the app, fans will be treated to an inside look into Ciara’s life with her family, her music career and personal style.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @teamciaradaily