BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meet Ciara’s Baby Sienna Princess Wilson!

15.02.2018 at By 1 Comment

Ciara has finally shared first photos of her daughter with husband American football player Russell Wilson.

The couple welcomed Sienna back in April and since then we haven’t seen a photo of her. Well, it was worth the wait as she’s all shades of cute and she looks a lot like her older brother, Future.

The photos were released in Russell Wilson’s app TraceMe. With the app, fans will be treated to an inside look into Ciara’s life with her family, her music career and personal style.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @teamciaradaily

1 Comments on Meet Ciara’s Baby Sienna Princess Wilson!
  • Jay February 16, 2018 at 1:48 am

    ❤️ Baby is so very cute. Mother is effortlessly beautiful! God bless them!

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija