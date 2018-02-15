ThrowbackThursday: Can You Guess who this Veteran Nollywood Actor Is?

This young man grew up to be a handsome veteran Nollywood actor.
15.02.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 10 Comments
This young man grew up to be a handsome veteran Nollywood actor.
BellaNaijarians, Can you guess who this is?
RMD!!!
i think its RMD
Of course! This is our Alagba… Richard Mofe- Damijo…I guess there’s nothing as good as fine, Old wine…
Richard Mofe Damijo – RMD
RMD… the dimples is a giveaway
RMD
RMD
That smile cant be missed……….RMD!!!
RMD
OMG! So beautiful😍😍