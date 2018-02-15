I will teach my four sons to always respect women & teach my daughter what self-respect means – Zari ends relationship with Diamond Platnumz



After years of being together, entrepreneur Zari Hassan has announced that her and Tanzanin Singer Diamond Plantumz are no longer in a relationship.

Zari made the announcement on Valentine’s day, as she shared a photo of a black rose accompanied with a caption explaining why she was ending the relationship.

She wrote:

I understand that this is very difficult for me to do.

There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised.

We are separating as partners but not as parents.

This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know.

I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too.

I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means.

Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S

See her post below: