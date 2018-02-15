I will teach my four sons to always respect women & teach my daughter what self-respect means – Zari ends relationship with Diamond Platnumz

After years of being together, entrepreneur Zari Hassan has announced that her and Tanzanin Singer Diamond Plantumz are no longer in a relationship.
Zari made the announcement on Valentine’s day, as she shared a photo of a black rose accompanied with a caption explaining why she was ending the relationship.
She wrote:
I understand that this is very difficult for me to do.
There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised.
We are separating as partners but not as parents.
This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know.
I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too.
I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means.
Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters.
HAPPY VALENTINE’S
See her post below:
I think its safe to say your integrity and self respect have been compromosed when you start co-habitating and having children with him. but you know what they say-experience is the best teacher. am glad you have finally made the right decision and am so happy to hear you say that you’ll teach your sons to be and do better. God bless you as you strive to be the best human being, mother and boss lady. cheers!
The most effective and simplest form of teaching is doing it through example.
By being practical not just talk.
hmmmmmmm some times its hard, but since you’re able to take a bold step cheers Boss lady. am grateful you too don’t believe in this adage “Men were born to cheat” metcheeeeew
Didn’t she say this the last time they broke up, over it!
And madam Boss lady had to dump her baby daddy on social media???
this man deep is joy sick in every woman things, he have kids in their relationship ,more than 2 times.,is a cheater for life. hope this time,she dont take him again,and she go to do HIV and STD test.
Tanzania’s TuFace, Davido, Flavour, WIzzy and so on and so forth. Musicians, useless lot especially those that found fame very early/young.
Sorry things went this way. All these social media pple, you looking for sympathy with this news? Or looking to smear him? I wonder if you’d have been with him if he didnt have the kinda money he has?
Remember to teach ur daughter that many rich boys, attract many women, and gladly follow all d gals….follow substance not jus money.
Don’t be silly. She is richer than him.
Please dear people can someone kindly explain what possesses people to announce break ups on social media? I mean this seriously because no one really cares, and what emotional state does one have to be in to think it’s important to do so?
I absolutely hate the condescension in your opening statement. What in the name of God does integrity and self respect have to do with cohabiting and having children with a person? What would have changed if they were not cohabiting or if she didn’t have any children? The point is that she loved and lost and this would have been true whether she was married, cohabiting or otherwise. Couldn’t you have shown sympathy without imposing your moral belief and social conditioning on someone. So distasteful!
Well how they come is how they go!! Zari hooked up with Mr.D when he was in a relationship with Wema..now Mr.D pregnanted Hamisa while he was with Zari!!😏🤔 what was she expecting? Did she actually think her “relationship” with him would last? Oh well good for her for leaving his cheating behind I guess but the woman knew who she was laying on bed with!!!