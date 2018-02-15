BellaNaija

Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage… Here are videos of your Favorite Celebs doing the Shaku Shaku Dance

15.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

Before you say anything, Yes! It’s not only you. You’re not only alone. The Shaku Shaku dance has to be the most simple looking dance in recent times but actually hard to perfect.

Anyone who perfects that dance should probably be given a medal of honour. LOL.

The dance has been trending for months and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Trust your favorite celebs to try their own steps. We have compiled a list of our top ten favorite Shaku Shaku steps from celebrities.

Watch the videos below:

Who else does it better than Olamide who originated the trend with his 2017 smash hit Wo?

A post shared by Olamide Adedeji (@baddosneh) on

Balancing a bottle of Hennessy on one hand, Davido dances to Zlatan Ibile‘s My Body which featured Olamide. Oh My Lordy!

Akpororo busts out the Shaku Shaku for his birthday. You already know he does all!

Davido’s personal disc jockey, DJ ECool has one of the best Shaku Shaku in the land

Nini De! Niniola with the leg work

In case you’re thinking you can only do the dance with “street” songs, Here is Tekno dancing Shaku Shaku to a country song. Quite Hilarious. Watch till the end.

According to Tiwa Savage; “Otutu dey make me shaku shaku o

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

Lil Kesh is taking in students for Shaku Shaku tutorials. Apply while there is still space.

YBNL‘s DJ Enimoney lives up to his name as the real “Wobey DJ

A post shared by WOBEYDJ (@djenimoney) on

Craze Clown proves that there’s more to him than just comedy

Which one was your favorite?

6 Comments on Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage… Here are videos of your Favorite Celebs doing the Shaku Shaku Dance
  • Lilo February 15, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Akpororo is a real clown. 😂. Davido can’t dance overrated on all ramifications . Djecool and crazed clown did a good job. The rest should go and sit down.

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Mannie February 15, 2018 at 3:52 pm

      Overrated on all ramifications! What does that even mean?

      Love this! 37
    • Ree February 15, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Lilo, what Davido lacks in raw talent he makes up in hard work, dedication and swag.

      Love this! 52
  • omomo February 15, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    is akpororo ok at all..lol..

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Patty boo February 15, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Watch the first 2. I repeat watch only the first 2 videos.
    Me I have said my own before you waste your mb.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Tutu February 15, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Do2tun’s Shaku Shaku needs to be here. It’s on steroids.dj e money I gbadun you.

    Love this! 6 Reply
