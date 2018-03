Taurus Musik officially presents Kagwe Mungai’s latest single Till the End featuring Nigerian sultry songstress Niniola.

The song is a beautiful infusion of West and East African love brought out in the very passionate lyrics. It speaks about endless love in a relationship and the willingness to go through the turns and tosses of love together, till the end.

Till The End was written and produced by Kagwe Mungai.

