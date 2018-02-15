Black Excellence! These Kids channeling Black Panther Characters are Everything ✊🏾

Looks Like Me, a Talent & Casting Agency in London has just released a set of photos featuring six children, channeling their best Black Panther characters and we must say they came through.
The images were shot by London-based Nigerian photographer Asiko.
See photos below:
Credit:
Photography:@asiko_artist
Stylist: @basmakhalifa
Talent:@lookslikemeuk
Face Art: @nygloriousfacearts
Creative Consultant: @vinecreatives
Wow… They are adorable, when is this black panther coming out ni
Tonight is the night! I’m so hype!
cool