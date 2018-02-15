BellaNaija

Black Excellence! These Kids channeling Black Panther Characters are Everything ✊🏾

15.02.2018

Looks Like Me, a Talent & Casting Agency in London has just released a set of photos featuring six children, channeling their best Black Panther characters and we must say they came through.

The images were shot by London-based Nigerian photographer Asiko.

See photos below:

Credit:
Photography:@asiko_artist
Stylist: @basmakhalifa
Talent:@lookslikemeuk
Face Art: @nygloriousfacearts
Creative Consultant: @vinecreatives

3 Comments
  • Larry February 15, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Wow… They are adorable, when is this black panther coming out ni

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • californiabawlar February 15, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      Tonight is the night! I’m so hype!

      Love this! 21
  • AdamaziEvents February 15, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    cool

    Love this! 19 Reply
