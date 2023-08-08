Connect with us

Gifty Powers welcomes Baby No. 3 – A Boy!

Reality TV star Gifty Powers has welcomed a baby boy!

Gifty, who welcomed a girl in 2018 and a boy in 2020, announced the sweet news on her Instagram page. She shared a series of photos, featuring photos of her embracing her growing baby bump during pregnancy and a picture of her tenderly holding her newborn baby.

In the caption she wrote, “One year don waka! I am a mother again! It’s a boy. A mother to two boys and a girl. After birth, there were nights I would cry while patting my son to sleep. Why? Because I’m proud of how far I’ve come. My life journey has been a crazy ride, but in each of my journeys, I’ve come to realise that WHERE and WHO you choose today determines your tomorrow. Indeed, this quote is a fact. Motherhood is a responsibility, and a challenging one at that, but I’ve loved every bit of it, and I’m still loving it and wouldn’t change a thing. I could write a whole book about how my world turned from 60 to 360, but I still thank God for all of it. It’s funny how I get swollen on my face and feet ONLY when I’m pregnant. It’s easy to get caught. The last slide is about when pregnancy humbles you.”

