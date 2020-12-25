BBNaija’s Gifty Powers is a Mummy for the Second Time!

Congratulations to Gifty!

The BBNaija star has welcomed her second child, a boy in September, and she’s excited to be a mother once again.

The proud mum shared the first photo with a caption.

Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you❤️.

You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.

You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son💋. I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson❤️.

Merry Christmas from my son and i🙏.

Love Mom💋.

•

**** Alisha’s little brother❤️.

who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister😂. This life😔.

#motherOf2😏

#Girl&Boy🤪

#SeptemberBoy✌️

In another post, she wrote:

Being a mother is the most valuable gift, when you have it, treasure it and never let go❤️.

I do not compete with anyone, all I care about is my Family, and not ”talkers”..

FAMILY is bae✌️…..

Photo Credit: @officialgiftypowers