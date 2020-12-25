Scoop
BBNaija’s Gifty Powers is a Mummy for the Second Time!
Congratulations to Gifty!
The BBNaija star has welcomed her second child, a boy in September, and she’s excited to be a mother once again.
The proud mum shared the first photo with a caption.
Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you❤️.
You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.
You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son💋.
I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson❤️.
Merry Christmas from my son and i🙏.
Love Mom💋.
•
**** Alisha’s little brother❤️.
who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister😂. This life😔.
#motherOf2😏
#Girl&Boy🤪
#SeptemberBoy✌️
In another post, she wrote:
Being a mother is the most valuable gift, when you have it, treasure it and never let go❤️.
I do not compete with anyone, all I care about is my Family, and not ”talkers”..
FAMILY is bae✌️…..
Photo Credit: @officialgiftypowers